Twitter offers rewards to hackers to help close vulnerabilities

Twitter is attempting to enlist the help of hackers and security experts in general when it comes to squashing the social network's bugs.

If you can find a flaw and report it so Twitter can close the hole before any malicious hacker might get their hooks into it and leverage an exploit, you'll be rewarded.

How much dosh will the company stump up? There's a minimum payment of $140 (£85) in place, and no maximum limit, so finding a real gaping chasm of a vulnerability could presumably net you quite a sum.

Twitter wrote in a statement: "Reward amounts may vary depending upon the severity of the vulnerability reported. Twitter will determine in its discretion whether a reward should be granted and the amount of the reward. This is not a contest or competition. Rewards may be provided on an ongoing basis so long as this program is active."

You'll be rewarded for finding holes in the Twitter website, or apps for Android and iOS, but note that you must use the HackerOne reporting tool to flag up your discovered vulnerability.

Related: Google, Twitter and HP take the fight to the world's top security flaws

There's a list of qualifying vulnerabilities and a lot of other details and small print on the HackerOne site here.

Thus far, the scheme has seen 46 bugs squished.

In other recent Twitter news, the social network has opened up access to its analytics dashboard so everyone can make use of it – though it's debatable if your average tweeter will actually want to.

Image source: Shutterstock/Bloomua