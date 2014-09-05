Apple denies lax iCloud security is to blame for naked celebrity image leaks

Apple CEO Tim Cook has refuted suggestions that a lax attitude toward security was responsible for hackers gaining access to nude celebrity images.

In his first interview on the subject, Cook confirmed that Apple is planning additional measures to keep attackers out of user's iCloud accounts, but emphasised that none of the Apple IDs and passwords were leaked from the company's servers.

Instead, it is being reported that hackers correctly answered security questions to obtain passwords or subjected victims to phishing scams in order to obtain the information.

Apple will now alert users via email and push notifications whenever someone tries to change an account password, restore iCloud data to a new device, or when a device logs into an account for the first time. The company added that the new regulations would be in place within a fortnight.

The new security system will enable users to react immediately if their account is compromised, by changing passwords or alerting Apple's security team.

However, Mr. Cook did reiterate that the most effective method to prevent further intrusions is simply making people more aware of hackers and the importance of strong passwords.

"When I step back from this terrible scenario that happened and say what more could we have done, I think about the awareness piece," he said. "I think we have a responsibility to ratchet that up. That's not really an engineering thing."

The Apple CEO has responded to criticism by pointing to the company's introduction of Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor on its iPhone 5S, and the expansion of its "two-factor authentication" system.

However, security experts have labelled the firm's new security policy as being too little, too late.

Ashkan Soltani, an independent security researcher, said the new notifications "will do little to actually protect consumers' information since it only alerts you after the fact."

In light of the celebrity image leak scandal, where graphic pictures of stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kirsten Dunst were leaked, Apple is trying to reassure users of its security measures, particularly with the launch of the iPhone 6 coming up later this month.