Daily deal: Apple iPod touch (5th generation) for £149.99

eBay (via currys_pcworld) has the Apple iPod Touch Retina Display 32GB 5th Generation (BLACK) for a low £149.99 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £249.

The 32GB model came out in 2012 and is the most recent device in the series. Running iOS 6 software powered by the A6 chip, the iPod Touch allows you to play music for up to forty hours or watch videos for up to seven hours.

Apple is infamous for not discounting the price of its hardware, so this is definitely a deal to be snapped up,

Get the deal here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.