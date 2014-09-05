How to watch the iPhone 6 launch event live

So you want to watch the iPhone 6 launch live? You're not alone, and fortunately there is a way you can view live video of Tim Cook showing off all Apple's latest goodies when next Tuesday rolls around.

Apple has put up a site for the livestream, with a timer currently showing how long is left to wait before the Apple CEO takes to the stage and makes all the big announcements (note, though, that you'll need an Apple device running Safari). Currently, we have four days and seven hours to go.

The launch kicks off at 18:00 BST (10:00 local time) on Tuesday 9 September at the Flint Centre for Performing Arts (we have a rather tongue-in-cheek article talking about some of the "specs" of the venue right here, if you're interested in having a little chuckle).

So bookmark the site – or this page – and come back next week for your fill of live coverage. Naturally, we'll also be providing live commentary and analysis, with our crack team of ITProPortal phone experts offering up their opinions on how the new iPhone(s) shape up.

Apple isn't only going to show off new 4.7in and 5.5in iPhones at the event, though, according to the rumour mill. Apparently there's a good chance we'll also see the iWatch unveiled, at long last (even if it won't be available to purchase until next year).

iOS 8 will be given its first official airing, of course, and Cupertino is also expected to introduce a digital wallet, which will tie in with NFC on the new iPhones (and of course will use the fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of security).

