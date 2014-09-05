IFA 2014: Alcatel Onetouch adds tablets and smartphones to affordable Pop 2 range

Alcatel Onetouch has a new range of low priced smartphones and tablets that come in a variety of different colours and sizes that take advantage of one of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon quad-core processors.

The Pop 2 and Pop 8S both offer 4G LTE connectivity and are among the first devices that include Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 410 processor.

“Our POP series makes the smartphone experience fun, easy and available to everyone,” said Dan Dery, Chief Marketing Officer for Alcatel Onetouch. “These devices offer a choice for every need, whether that’s streaming, browsing or creating content on the go. The POP 2 family is a proud continuation of this tradition.”

Information on the Pop 2 is scarce except for that it has five different colour panels inside the box that come in yellow, red, blue, green and purple with are easily interchangeable.

Further to this it has a download booster, Wi-Fi and can also be bought in a premium edition with the two screen sizes available across the whole range – 4.5in and 5in.

The Pop 8, meanwhile, is an 8in tablet that is branded as an entry level offering that is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core processor and weights just 309g.

European versions of the device have a 5-megapixel camera on the back and all versions come with a variety of smart feartues including voice calling and TV companion apps to allow control around the home.

There’s currently no indication when the devices will be released and indeed the exact markets that Alcatel Onetouch plans to bring them to.