IFA 2014: Huawei potentially steals iPhone 6’s thunder with new Ascend P7 boasting sapphire display

Apple is revealing its new iPhone models next week, as you've doubtless been made aware of, and one of the possibilities is that at least some variants will carry a new super-tough sapphire screen.

And with that in mind, it's no coincidence that Huawei has decided to unveil a new version of its popular Ascend P7 handset, which – wait for it – has a sapphire glass display. This model had been previously rumoured, as we reported at the end of last month.

Sapphire glass is particularly tough and scratch-resistant, and possibly something of a status symbol when you're talking up your phone (for some folks, anyway).

Huawei has kept the specs of the P7 the same, and basically added the sapphire screen in what will be a limited edition run of the handset. C-Net reports that the rear has also been switched to a ceramic panel which should be more hard-wearing than the glass finish of the original model (which our reviewer disliked somewhat as it's a little slippery, too).

There's no word on how much this model will cost, though it will presumably add a fair whack to the mid-range price tag of the original P7 (which is pictured above).

Over at IFA in Berlin, Huawei has also revealed the Ascend Mate 7 with a fingerprint scanner, not unlike a certain Apple smartphone once again (though other handsets have this such as the Galaxy S5 and Note 4). The Mate 7 has a full HD 6in display driven by a Kirin 825 octa-core processor, with a 13 megapixel snapper.

