Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note Edge: Specs comparison

This year's IFA conference has been a wild ride, especially with Samsung offering not just one, but two new Galaxy Note smartphones. We've decided to compare the Galaxy Note 4 and the Galaxy Note Edge specs to help you decide which is better and let you know what the differences are.

Display

Samsung is famous for its screen quality and both the Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 4 excel in the visual arena.

While they're almost exactly the same in size (the Edge measures 5.6in while the Note 4 has a slightly larger 5.7in display), the quality of the screens differ slightly in pixel density and resolution.

Both handsets use a Super-AMOLED screen but the Edge features a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 (plus the 160 pixel edge) and 524ppi, whereas the Note 4 has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and 515ppi. Needless to say, both screens provide a great viewing experience.

Size and weight

On the size front, both the Galaxy Note Edge and Galaxy Note 4 are fairly even. The Edge measures 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm, while the Note 4 measures 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5 mm (h x w x d.) This means that the Galaxy Note Edge is slightly shorter, skinnier and thinner than the Note 4. This size difference is reflected in the weight of each device, with the Edge weighing 152g against the Note 4's 176g. This 24g difference is roughly the same weight as a third of an apple.

Battery

There isn't a lot of information about the phones' battery life at the moment but we do know that the Note 4 will have a larger battery than the Edge. The Note 4 boasts a 3,300 mAh battery whilst the Edge has the smaller 3,000 mAh, though the Note 4 has a bigger screen so will likely be more energy demanding.

At Samsung's IFA 2014 press conference they revealed the "Adaptive Fast Charging" and "Ultra-power saving" technology will be included in the Note 4 and Edge. This allows the devices to be charged to 50 per cent battery in just 30 minutes and that you'll be able to dramatically increase your phone's battery life by shutting down all non-essential functions.

Cameras

Both devices use the same camera: A rear 16-megapixel camera that will shoot to a resolution of 3456 x 4608 and features Samsung's "Smart OIS" that provides image stabilisation. Both devices shoot 4k video.

Conclusion

Both handsets are top-of-range, high-end, powerhouses, but the Edge is arguably the more "premium" of the two. With almost identical specs the Edge wins out with its smaller, lighter and thinner design and trademark futuristic screen running down the edge.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Display Screen size 5.6in 5.7in Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 + 160 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels Pixel density 524ppi 515ppi Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Processor and battery Family Snapdragon 805 or Exynos 5433 Snapdragon 805 or Exynos 5433 CPU Krait 450 / Coretex-A53 and Coretex-A57 Krait 450 / Coretex-A53 and Coretex-A57 Cores Quad-core/ Quad-core and Quad-core Quad-core/ Quad-core and Quad-core Clock speed 2.7 GHz / 1.3 GHz and 1.9 GHz 2.7 GHz / 1.3 GHz and 1.9 GHz GPU Adreno 420 / Mali-T760 Adreno 420 / Mali-T760 Battery 3,000 mAh 3,300 mAh Claimed 3G talk time TBC TBC Storage and memory RAM 3GB RAM 3GB RAM Internal storage 32/64GB 32/64GB microSD Yes Yes Camera Rear 16-megapixel 16-megapixel Video 4K 4K Front 3.7-megapixel 3.7-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.1 v4.1 Integrated wireless charging Yes Yes Dimensions Size 146 x 72 x 7.3 mm 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 152g 176 g Operating System Android 4.4.4 KitKat Android 4.4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) TBC TBC

Availability TBC TBC

Read more:

Samsung Galaxy Note 4: Hands-on review

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S5: Full specs comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs the iPhone 5S: Specs Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Google Nexus 5: Which should you buy?

IFA 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 hits Phones4u in exclusive gold colourway