Mobile app of the day: Hotspot Shield VPN

Have you ever thought you might benefit from a VPN? That's a Virtual Private Network – something that businesses use to help keep their data safe while using public networks.

VPNs aren't only attractive to businesses – individuals can benefit too. If you are wary of using public Wi-Fi connections and maybe concerned that your IP address might be used to get information about you, then Hotspot Shield VPN can be assistance. That's because the app assigns your handset an IP address that it owns instead of using your real one. More than that, the app also encrypts data so that it is hard for what you are doing to be monitored.

Hotspot Shield VPN is one of those apps which starts off free but you soon realise you need to stump up some cash to get the best out of it. Dismissing the ads is a key benefit of paying up, but you also get other benefits such as the ability to switch virtual locations. One subscription is valid across multiple platforms – Windows, Mac, iOS and Android – and you can buy a single month for £3 to start with if you want to try out the features.

Click here to download Hotspot Shield VPN for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: Hotspot Shield VPN

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free