More iWatch details spill out: 8GB of storage will be on board

More purported details have slipped out regarding Apple's smartwatch, which the rumour mill reckons will see a launch next Tuesday alongside the iPhone 6.

The source (via 9 to 5 Mac) of these details is an analyst from KGI, Ming-Chi Kuo, who has previously spilled a lot of info on the iWatch, and is a pretty reliable source of Apple speculation in general.

Kuo says that the smartwatch will boast 512MB of RAM and a healthy 8GB of storage (healthy for a wearable, as many other current watches only have 4GB of storage, or less, and indeed upcoming models like the LG G Watch R just have 4GB).

As 9 to 5 Mac notes, this could suggest the iWatch will be a more independent device that can be used away from the iPhone, possibly, hence the roomy storage is required more than your average smartwatch.

Just like the upcoming iPhones, the iWatch will also be available in two screen sizes – namely 1.3in and 1.5in. That could mean a smaller, sleeker model aimed more towards women, and indeed there is likely to be a gold colour option for those who like their gadgets to look fashionable. Gold is, of course, a popular colour for normal watches – and the more normal a smartwatch can look, the more likely it is to sell. Keeping a (relatively) normal appearance and giving sufficient functionality, of course, is the real challenge.

However, the one major move that others are making in the quest for watch normality – a round face – is not something Apple is planning, according to Kuo. He believes the iWatch will have a rectangular face – not that there aren't fashionable normal watches out there in this shape, of course.

We believe desirability and design are key to the smartwatch, and we're not alone there. Swatch recently revealed plans for its own smartwatch, which will emphasise the watch and style-factor primarily – it'll be a watch with smart features, rather than a "smartwatch". Apple has long been expected to take a similar approach by many pundits.

While the iWatch may be revealed at Cupertino's big media event on 9 September, the grapevine has it that the device won't actually go on sale until 2015.

Please note: The above image is a concept drawing only. No official press shots of the iWatch have yet been released.