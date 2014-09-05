Motorola makes tech wearable with new Moto 360, Moto X and Moto G range

Motorola has kicked off September 2014 by lifting the lid on a cornucopia of new Moto devices: First, a sequel to its "best-selling" Moto G smartphone, a customisable Moto X, and finally the much-anticipated Moto 360 smartwatch.

Interestingly, Magnus Ahlquist, general manager of Motorola EMEA and APAC, told us Motorola didn't want to "play a numbers game" with its smartphone releases, and the new Moto G and Moto X are all about simplicity.

Still, it's bound to cause some confusion when customers perform searches for a completely different phone with exactly the same name as the 2013 model. When they finally do find the specs sheets for the two new devices though they'll find that everything has been given a face-lift.

Moto 360

Powered by Android Wear, the Moto 360 is a smartwatch with a round face. It runs Android Wear and should be fully compatible with most smartphones running Android 4.3 or higher.

The 1.5in circular display has a resolution of 320 x 290 pixels, with 205 ppi and is encased in Gorilla Glass 3. A 320mAh battery comes with Motorola's claim that it will last all day, and a wireless charging dock is included with the device upon purchase. 4GB of internal storage pairs with 512MB of RAM, and the smartphone is also water resistant.

"We've been focussing on providing a pure Android system," said Ahlquist of the new Moto X range. "This enables a faster experience because it's uncluttered by complicated user interfaces and skins."

Moto X

For starters, the new Moto X (pictured) claims to pack both style and performance into a £419.99 package. It features the fashion du jour of a curved metal frame, alongside a 5.2in AMOLED Full HD display with 423 ppi (pixels per inch.)

Under the hood it boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with a 2.5 GHz quad-core CPU and Adreno 330 graphics. The battery has been boosted to 2,300 mAh, and Motorola has integrated Turbo charging support, meaning you can get 8 hours of battery power in just 15 minutes.

The second-generation Moto X has also had its camera boosted from 10-megapixels to 13 mega-pixels, and can be launched simply by twisting your wrist twice.

A new program called the Moto Maker, unique to the Moto X, will let you customise the smartphone's design yourself. For no extra cost you can choose the colour and accents of the Moto X, and for £20 extra you can even make the back in bamboo or leather.

Ahlquist said the decision to introduce the Moto Maker was all part of Motorola's new focus on choice. "We don't feel the mobile industry is doing well at giving the consumer choice in mobile products," he told a packed room of journalists at the devices' launch. "It's time the industry became more inclusive and allowed the consumer to take part in the decision making process."

Moto G

The Moto G is the more budget-friendly smartphone costing just £144.99. The original Moto G that launched last year has officially become the best-selling smartphone in Motorola's history, and its newest incarnation is design to emulate that success.

"The Moto G offers a premium experience at a third of the price of a premium device," claimed Ahlquist, and it does indeed offer strong specs for the price tag.

The new Moto G will run Android 4.4 KitKat, and is guaranteed an upgrade to the "L" version of the OS as soon as it comes out. A 5in display packs a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels with 294ppi, while on the inside the Moto G houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU.

Critically, it also comes with Dual-Sim options and offers an SD card slot of up to 32GB storage expansion. There's also an 8-megapixel camera alongside a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper.