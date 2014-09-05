Oxford University embraces BYOD, overhauls ancient communications systems

Oxford University is aiming to increase BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and collaboration across its campuses with a new communications contract.

Communications software and services provider Unify, formerly known as Siemens Enterprise Communications, will be providing the educational institution with an improved communication infrastructure.

The three-year deal will see the firm replacing Oxford’s existing communications infrastructure OpenScape Voice and OpenScape UC application.

Unify claims it will be focusing on managed services as these will place an important role in their transformation.

It adds that it will provide lifecycle services, Service Delivery Manager and a dedicated call receipt desk in order to ensure that collaboration and engagement move forward uninterrupted.

The University requires flexibility within its services and a high degree of resilience.

Unify says its OpenScape portfolio will provide Oxford with this because it is scalable and dynamic, allowing the institution to consume services as required.

The rollout’s first phase will see the University equipped with full collaboration services including voice, video instant messaging and presence to an initial group of staff and students.

“Ultimately, improved communication technology that enables our staff and students to fully embrace BYOD, new ways of working and collaborating, whiles still remaining reliable and scalable, is a core component of our future success,” claimed Dr Darrell Sturley, Oxford’s CIO.

“Unify’s solution gives us exactly what we wanted and it has established itself as a potential long term strategic partner,” he added.

On completion of this project, it is estimated 40,000 students and staff will have to full Unified Communications on around 100,000 devices across 38 self-governing colleges and financially independent institutions.

