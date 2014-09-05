IFA 2014: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs the Apple iPhone 5S specs comparison

Earlier this week we brought you the announcement of Samsung's latest release, the Galaxy Note 4, live from a fully-packed auditorium in Berlin ahead of IFA 2014. We've so far compared it to a range of other phones, but what about the iPhone 5S? Ahead of Apple's imminent iPhone 6 launch, we take a closer look at how the Note 4 compares to the Apple handset.

Storage & memory

The two phones start off neck and neck in terms of internal storage, with both models coming in 16, 32 and 64GB variations, although the Note 4 has the advantage of sporting microSD capabilities. It's on the RAM front where the 5S really starts to trail behind, with its 1GB looking paltry in comparison to the 3GB of the Note 4.

 Display

It's safe to say that the Note 4 is superior in pretty much every way when it comes to the display. Samsung's phone makes use of a 5.7in, Super AMOLED screen which dwarfs the 4in IPS LCD screen of the iPhone 5S, although depending on your preference you might prefer the smaller screen. In terms of resolution and pixel density there is only one winner. The Galaxy Note 4 has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a pixel density of 515PPI, compared to the 1136 x 640 pixels and 326PPI of the iPhone.

Camera

It's a similar story with the cameras, as both the front and back cameras on the Galaxy Note 4 are significantly greater compared to those of the iPhone 5S. Where the iPhone features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front camera, the Note 4 boasts a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 3.7-megpixel rear camera, more than double that of the 5S.

Size & weight

Now, this is where personal preference really comes into play. There's a significant size and weight difference between the two devices, what with the Galaxy Note 4 sitting comfortably in the phablet category, so if you're looking for something smaller, the iPhone will be your preferred option. The 5S measures 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm, compared to 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm for the Note 4, and there is a weight difference of 54g, with the 5S and Note 4 coming in at 112g and 176g respectively.

Processor

If it's processing power you're after, look no further than the Galaxy. Its Exynos 5433 quad-core processor, clocking in at 2.5GHz, well outmuscles the iPhone's dual-core A7 processor, which has a clock speed of 1.3GHz. Considering the size difference between the two smartphones, the Note 4 understandably has a much larger battery at 3,200mAH, compared to 1,440mAH in the 5S.

Verdict

It's clear to see that the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is superior in most areas when compared to the Apple iPhone 5S, although this is to be expected seeing as the 5S is a year old. The iPhone 6 launch is rumoured to be just around the corner so keep your eyes and ears peeled for the announcement of what is sure to be a much closer contest.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Apple iPhone 5S

Display

Screen Size

5.7in 4in

Pixel Resolution

2,560 x 1,440 pixels 1136 x 640 pixels

Density

 515PPI 326PPI

Type

 Super AMOLED IPS LCD

Processor and battery

Family

 Snapdragon 805 / Exynos 5433 Apple A7

CPU

 Krait 450 Swift (ARMv8s)

Cores

 Quad-core Dual-core

Clock Speed

 2.5GHz 1.3GHz

Battery

 3,220mAH 1,440mAH

Claimed 3G talktime

 Up to 10h

Storage and Memory

RAM

 3GB 1GB

Internal Storage

 16GB / 32GB / 64GB 16GB / 32GB / 64GB

microSD

 Yes No

Camera

Rear

 16-megapixel 8-megapixel

Video

 1080p @ 60fps 1080p @ 60fps, 2160 @ 30fps

Front

 3.7-megapixel 1.2-megapixel

Wireless

Standard

 4G LTE 4G LTE

Wi-Fi

 802.11 a/b/g/n 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

NFC

 Yes No

Bluetooth

 v4.0 v4.0

Integrated wireless charging

Yes No

Dimensions

Size

 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm

Weight

 176g 112g

Operating system

 Android 4.4.3 KitKat iOS 7

Price (SIM-free unless otherwise stated)

 TBC £549 (16GB) / £629 (32GB) / £709 (64GB)

Availability

 TBC Available