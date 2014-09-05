The 4K TV race heats up at IFA 2014 as Panasonic shows off its latest model

Everyone's vying for top spot at IFA 2014 in Berlin and Panasonic has well and truly thrown its hat into the ring with its new X492 ultra-high definition 4K television.

Competition for 4K TV's has been rife this year, with the likes of Toshiba, Samsung and Sony all unveiling 4K models, and this latest Panasonic offering shows that they obviously don't want to miss out on the action.

The 85in Viera 4K UHD model boasts a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels as well as Panasonic's own 200Hz back light scanning and 4K intelligent frame creation technology.

There are also a host of other features, including: a quad-core Pro5 processor, a 4K studio master drive, 3D colour management system and automatic local dimming to improve the contrast of black and white backgrounds.

The TV even comes equipped with the latest HDMI ports that can support 4K 60fps input.

As you may have already guessed, this TV is certainly not going to come cheap. All this technology places this model emphatically in the high-end range and, although there's no word of a price yet, we're pretty sure our pocket money at ITProPortal won't cover it.

Image Credit: 4k.com