Today's tech: Google attempts to conquer death, Apple iWatch specs leaked, and NASA to use 3D printers in space

Not content with ruling the Internet, Google attempts to conquer death

Google's life-extension firm, Calico, opens $1.5bn drug research centre

Google-backed Calico have announced the opening of a brand new drug research centre. The $1.5 billion (£920 million) centre will be built in San Francisco. Each partner has committed $250 million (£153 million) to the project with an option to commit an additional $500 million (£306 million) at a later date.

Art Levinson, CEO and founder of Calico, said the centre would "It will greatly accelerate our efforts to understand the science of aging, advance our clinical work, and help bring important therapies to patients everywhere."

Wearables should iWatch out

More iWatch details spill out: 8GB of storage will be on board

With the iPhone 6 announcement coming Tuesday next week, Apple have been pretty shtum about details surrounding the iPhone 6, iPad, and the iWatch. The leaks originate from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is typically a reliable source for solid Apple leaks.

The wearable market has seen a strong shove this year from Samsung, Sony, and even Apple getting in on the smartwatch market. The device will apparently have 8gb of storage, come in two different sizes, and in a variety of colours.

Here I am sitting on a 3D printed can

NASA to use 3D printing on International Space Station

NASA will begin using a 3D printer in space in an effort to give astronauts greater autonomy and flexibility. On September 19 a microwave-sized 3D printer will be delivered to the International Space Station (ISS) on-board the SpaceX-4 resupply mission.

Niki Werkheiser, NASA's 3D print project manager, said "The on-demand capability can revolutionise the constrained supply chain model we are limited to today and will be critical for exploration missions."