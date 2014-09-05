What do you meme Facebook is down?

Facebook news feeds' flow of Ice Bucket Challenge videos saw disruption yesterday when the social network went down for 20 minutes.

Rather than outrage at the outage though, many users turned to Twitter to share funny memes inspired by the break in service.

Many turned to sarcasm, suggesting that users start a verbal conversation with the person next to them and telling others to keep calm.

Facebook's homepage displayed the usual error message: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on getting this fixed as soon as we can."

Mark Zuckerberg's social network experienced public outcry when it went down for 30 minutes back in June 2014, which prompted some to dwell on just how much we've committed to an applications economy.

This time around though, it's nice to see Facebook users' getting the triviality of the situation. I'm not sure who this guy is - perhaps some kind of ancient sci-fi monk - but he sure makes for a good meme.

Some people used the outage to vent frustration, at the Ice Bucket Challenge...

...And at other irksome phenomena.

Naturally, the fashion industry got on board. One for the next house party I feel.

And some just didn't know how to deal with it at all.

