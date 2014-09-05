When is FIFA 15 out?

Premier League football kicked off a little over three weeks ago yet there’s already an international break leaving football fans with the quandary of how to fill a weekend up without any footy on the box.

Help is at hand this coming Tuesday as EA Sports celebrates Apple iPhone 6 release day with the debut of the demo of the next instalment of its top of the pile football simulation, FIFA 15.

The demo for FIFA 15 includes Chelsea, Liverpool, Napoli, Dortmund, Barcelona, Man City, Boca Juniors and Paris Saint Germain as playable teams and there is a range of new features that differ from FIFA 14.

This year’s version is cracking out the skinny jeans and eyeliner with a new emotion engine that promises to make players react as if they would in real life through a range of over 600 new emotions.

It means that players remember every tackle, save, and shot through the game with reactions ranging from confronting an opponent that is kicking lumps out of you to congratulating your goalkeeper for making save-upon-save.

Also new this year is full licensing for the FA Premier League that means the 20 stadiums from around the division are available for the very first time on an edition of FIFA.

The partnership also extends to close-to-life visual likenesses of many players that were achieved by the game’s creators visiting clubs with 3D scanning technology that helps create the most vital part of the game itself.

FIFA 15 gets its release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and a range of other platforms in the UK on 26 September.