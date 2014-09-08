Amazon Fire Phone to land in UK on 30 September as O2 exclusive

Have you been waiting for the Fire Phone to become available over in the UK? Well, your wait is now over, as Amazon has announced that the device will be go on sale on 30 September.

As with the US launch, the retail giant has decided to make its fiery handset an exclusive – in the States it went with AT&T, whereas over here, if you want a Fire Phone you'll be signing up with O2.

You can pre-order the phone from O2 right now, with the 32GB version costing £33 per month, and the handset coming for free. That O2 Refresh plan gives you unlimited minutes and texts, and 2GB of 4G data.

Alternatively, if you want the cheapest plan you can get, that's £13 per month and comes with 500 minutes, unlimited texts, and 500MB of data – but you'll have to fork out £400 for the handset itself up front.

Amazon is also throwing in a bonus of a year of Prime membership, which would normally set you back £79, and gives you free one-day delivery on many items, and access to Prime Video.

Related: Roundup of Amazon Fire Phone reviews: We need to wait for the third-generation

The Fire Phone itself sports a 4.7in display with a 1280 x 720 resolution, driven by a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 and 2GB of RAM, with a 13 megapixel rear camera. It also has other Amazon benefits like Mayday tech support, and that 3D effect you've probably heard about, "dynamic perspective".

The latter impressed our reviewer who tried out the US version of the handset, but didn't go down so well with our team at large, some of whom found it smacking rather too much of gimmickry for their tastes. (Our reviewer did find other elements to criticise, though, including that rather low 720p display resolution).

Read more: Does anybody really like Amazon's new gimmicky 3D Fire Phone?

It'll be very interesting to see if the O2 exclusive hurts the phone's sales numbers as well – by all accounts, the AT&T deal certainly hasn't helped in the US, where the handset hasn't sold that many.