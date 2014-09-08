Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch launch and reaction

It seems like only yesterday that Apple released its iPhone 5S and 5C at a packed-out event in the company's Cupertino headquarters - and here we are again! Another year, another iPhone - and, as usual, this looks to be a real biggie.

Apple has been teasing us for months with rumours of ultra-durable Sapphire screens, NFC, some kind of mobile wallet system, and of course the all-important outer design that Apple is so famous for.

We'll be covering the event in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, with minute-by-minute updates, so stick with us here for all of the latest news, photos and analysis, in our breakdown of exactly what each release means. Stay tuned - if this is anything like last year, it's going to be bright, loud and extremely exciting.

