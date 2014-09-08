Apple's gold iPad Air 2 coming soon?

Apple is set to launch a gold version of its upcoming iPad Air, according to the latest rumours.

Ming-Chi Kuo posted the prediction on his blog last week, and the industry analyst does have a good track record when it comes to pre-empting Apple products.

Launch details regarding the gold iPad Air 2 are still sketchy, but it's highly unlikely that Apple will choose 9 September for the release, given that iPhone 6 and the company's smartwatch are due to launch then.

The firm does have another media event scheduled for October, which could be "Gold iPad Day," according to MacRumours.

Kuo suggests that it will only be the iPad Air that receives a major upgrade, with the iPad mini getting minimal enhancements.

"In light of limited development resources and the fact that iPad Air contributes more to Apple's sales and earnings than iPad mini, we think that only iPad Air 2 will see a major upgrade in specs this year, including anti-reflective coating for the cover lens, full lamination for the touch panel, a gold-coloured metal casing, an A8 processor, Touch ID/ fingerprint recognition and an 8-megapixel rear camera. iPad mini may be upgraded with fingerprint recognition, if any," he said.

Some people doubted if Apple would launch a gold iPad, or even if there was demand for one. However, following the excitement generated by the gold iPhone 5S release, especially in Asia, and the images of the alleged gold iPad that circulated last year, it seems Apple's flagship tablet range is now ready to adopt the gold standard.