Apple’s iPhone 6 phablet UI could boast dual-pane mode

Apple could be doing something quite different with its 5.5in phablet version of the iPhone, the model expected to launch alongside the 4.7in iPhone 6 tomorrow (not to mention the iWatch).

Read more: iPhone 6 images leak out showing the finished handset (VIDEO)

While there's not a huge difference in screen size between the two models, there might be in terms of philosophy according to speculation from a developer, Steven Troughton-Smith (via 9 to 5 Mac). He pointed out that going by the purported likely resolution of the 5.5in screen (as previously theorised by 9 to 5 Mac), in landscape mode the phablet could run an iPad-like UI with a dual-pane (portrait mode would remain the same on both iPhones, though).

That would obviously be a boon on the productivity front, and a selling point for the phablet above the "traditional" 4.7in iPhone 6. It would allow you, for example as shown in the image above, to run your Contacts app in the left pane, and see full contact details on the right.

Apparently the technology for this is included with iOS 8 under the name of "Adaptive UI" and it was discussed at Apple's WWDC event earlier this year. Samsung's phablets offer multitasking capabilities, of course, so Cupertino wouldn't want to be seen to be left behind on that score, either.

Related: Sick of rumours? What I'm really expecting to see in the iPhone 6

Whether it actually comes to fruition with the larger iPhone, well, we don't have long to wait to find out now.

Other whispers about the phablet model have also alleged that it will come with a one-handed mode, to allow for the interface to be used with just the one hand on the larger 5.5in screen. The ease of one-handed operation is an element that many current iPhone owners are certainly fond of, so again, this makes sense.

What could be the kicker for the phablet is the potential price – which as we've previously reported, could possibly push up towards the £700 mark.

For a full roundup of all the latest rumours and updates on the iPhone 6, check out our rolling live coverage.

Image Credit: 9 to 5 Mac