Apple’s iWatch won’t impress on the battery life front?

There are several elements a smartwatch needs to nail in order to stand the best chance of success, and probably two of the most important are to look good, and to offer plenty of longevity away from the charger.

Let's face it – no one wants yet another device that's going to require regular top-ups from the mains (and a normal watch battery lasts for, well, years).

Unfortunately, there's some slightly worrying news which indicates that the battery life of Apple's upcoming smartwatch isn't going to be all that impressive.

This rumour comes from The Information (via MacRumors), which states that Apple employees who have worked with the device have "low expectations" when it comes to the iWatch's longevity.

No specific figures were mentioned, but this isn't the first time that speculation about poor battery life has surfaced concerning Apple's smartwatch, with early prototypes hitting stumbling blocks in this area.

Apple's iWatch is going to (allegedly) be a sleek piece of design work – and we'd expect nothing less from a company which has become synonymous with tech style – and probably quite compact, with a rumoured 1.5in and 1.3in display (there will supposedly be two models, the latter aimed at women).

So perhaps the dinky size (particularly of the 1.3in version) has exacerbated the issues revolving around fitting a decent-sized battery in.

The good news is that Apple has seemingly managed to get wireless charging on board, so if the watch does require top-ups more often than it ideally should, the process should be relatively painless.

We should see Apple's smartwatch unveiled tomorrow, given that an unprecedented amount of fashion media types have been invited to the big launch event.

Please note: The above image is a concept drawing only. No official press shots of the iWatch have yet been released.