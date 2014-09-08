Australian man prepares for Apple iPhone 6 launch by getting a 'handy' microchip implant

With the much anticipated iPhone 6 launch taking place in California tomorrow, Apple enthusiasts can be forgiven for getting a bit over-excited.

But one man has taken this to a whole new level by getting a radio-frequency identification microchip injected into his left hand, which he hopes will be able to communicate with Apple's forthcoming flagship smartphone.

Ben Slater had the procedure at a tattoo parlour in Melbourne and is now able to harness his inner-Jedi by opening his front door and turning on his lights with just a wave of his hand.

The advertising director from Brisbane said; "The most obvious thing the chip allows me to do is store my contact information on it, so that I can just touch a phone with NFC and pass my information to their phone. That is a great party trick."

"But it can also trigger an action on my phone to turn the house lights off, open a secure door which is set to recognise the chip or I could - and probably will - set up my car ignition to be linked to the chip for keyless entry and start up."

The iPhone 6, which is scheduled to be launched tomorrow, has been eagerly awaited by Apple fans, with people queuing up outside Apple stores in the US as much as two weeks in advance.

Mr Slater only has a few hours left to wait before he discovers whether or not the chip will actually work with the iPhone 6, but even if it doesn't, at least he'll still have his Luke Skywalker routine to fall back on.

