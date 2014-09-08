Bamboo Moto X goes on pre-order with Phones 4u

Last week, Motorola unveiled the new Moto X which, somewhat confusingly, simply keeps the same name as its predecessor rather than plumping for the X2 or similar (we suppose we can be thankful the rumoured X+1 moniker wasn't used).

Anyhow, the phone is already up for pre-order with Phones 4u, and the retailer has an exclusive on the Bamboo model of the handset (Motorola is trying to put an interesting spin on its phone designs, offering a bamboo or leather-clad rear and various other customisation options).

Tariffs start from £34.50 per month with the handset free – that particular plan is from Vodafone and offers 600 minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of 4G data (providing you're in a 4G covered area, naturally). If you step up to £38.99 per month with EE, you'll get unlimited minutes and texts, and 4GB of 4G data.

For those angling for the cheapest monthly price, that's £23.99 per month with Orange, and you get 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 250MB of data – but you have to pay £150 up-front for the phone itself (so you're saving about £100 over the course of the contract compared to Vodafone's tariff above).

If you pre-order now, your phone should ship on 6 October (though that date is an estimate, of course).

The new Moto X runs a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, and has a 5.2in display boasting 423 ppi. The handset also offers a turbo charging mode that gives the phone 8 hours' worth of juice in 15 minutes flat.