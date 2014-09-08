Fashion editor invitations point to iWatch launch tomorrow

If there was any doubt that Apple is about to reveal a smartwatch at its big media event tomorrow, it's slowly evaporating into nothing.

We have, of course, previously heard several rumours concerning the fact that the iWatch (or whatever it will be called) will be launched alongside the iPhone 6 models on 9 September, with the launch apparently being brought forward from October, the originally intended time of unveiling.

But now it has emerged that Apple has invited "unprecedented numbers" of fashion editors and bloggers to tomorrow's media circus, Reuters reports – almost certainly with the intention of showing off the new smartwatch, which is thought to concentrate on design and fashion aspects to a greater extent than current wearables. Some of those editors admitted it was the first time they've been invited to an Apple launch.

We're expecting Apple to produce a stylish device, and it's not the only company to have worked out that to succeed in the mainstream consumer market, wearables need to be desirable and look suitably good, and not like geeky, chunky pieces of tech.

While it seems that Cupertino won't be chasing the current vogue for round-faced smartwatches, it will apparently be producing two different sized models, with 1.5in and 1.3in displays, with the latter a sleeker device possibly aimed more towards women. A gold coloured watch is also apparently on the cards, according to previous speculation.

If Apple unveils an impressive looking watch tomorrow, and the device is spread all over the big fashion pages, that will be step one in firing up the hype machine as regards the iWatch.

There'll be plenty more time (pun not intended) to create further hullaballoo before the watch launches in 2015.

Please note: The above image is a concept drawing only. No official press shots of the iWatch have yet been released.