Intel launch industry-leading 14-nanometre fanless Core M processor

Intel announced at IFA 2014 that its low-power Core M chip will be in full production by the end of the year. The Core M chip is 50 per cent smaller and 30 per cent thinner than Intel's equivalent in its Haswell series of cores. The Intel Core M has been specifically designed for 2-in-1s, tablets, and ultrathin laptops.

Incredibly, the developers at Intel have managed to shrink the transistors from the Haswell chip down from 22 nanometres (a nanometre is a billionth of a metre) to 14 nanometres. To give these figures some context, a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometres thick and human hair is roughly 80,000-nanometres wide.

Intel's Core M is the simplest chipset in the hardware manufacturer's new Broadwell range, with more powerful chipsets for desktops and high-end laptops expected to be announced early next year.

Intel have said that the Core M will increase computing performance by 50 per cent and increase graphics performance by 40 per cent, when compared to an equivalent last-gen chip.

Similarly due to the smaller power usage the chipset will increase battery life. Intel found that using the Core M for video playback bumped up battery life from six hours and 20 minutes to more than eight hours.

With a number of manufacturers announcing 2-in-1 laptop-hybrids that feature the chip, it's likely that Intel's delay in the production of the chip have done little to curb the enthusiasm for the company's latest offering.