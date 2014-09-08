Is Apple's imminent iWatch announcement scaring off rivals?

Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer HTC has binned plans to make a smartwatch. Commentators have postulated that the move could be due to Apple's expected iWatch announcement on Tuesday (details on how you can watch the announcement here).

HTC's presentation was a little lacklustre at IFA 2014, since it was expected that the HTC One Wear would be revealed at the show. However, now it appears the device will not be revealed at all.

Pocket-lint reported that sources familiar with HTC said that the main reasons abandoning the project were due to "rising costs" and "a lack of wow factor." The news surprised commentators due to how well HTC's recent devices have been received. Indeed, HTC's flagship, the HTC One M8, won the prestigious ITProPortal Best Buy award.

However the decision may not be that shocking when we consider how confused the smartwatch arena is. Tech manufacturers are engaged in a frantic race to guess what consumers even want from such their wearable devices.

HTC may be biding its time, waiting for the dust to clear from the Samsung Gear smartwatch, Motorola 360 and iWatch battle before releasing a smartwatch. This would give them an advantage over other first generation smartwatch manufacturers, since then HTC would have an understanding of what other smartwatches do and don't do so well.

The HTC One Wear was rumoured to be based on the Qualcomm Toq and would feature; Google Now, an AMOLED screen, and music playing capabilities. The sticking point with smartwatches is that they merely become an extension of the smartphone, just with a smaller screen and weaker computing power.

In turn, this begs the question: What are they even for?