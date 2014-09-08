MOD on the hunt for new IT directors

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has published two job advertisements for a director of service design and a director of development.

Each position has a predicted six figure salary and will form part of the 2-star (a reference to military ranking) leadership team as part of the Ministry’s transformation programme.

Both new employees will report to recently appointed 3-star CIO Mike Stone.

According to a notice on the official civil service jobs website, each role will be based in the Joint Forces Command and Information Systems and Service (ISS) area.

The director of service design will be responsible for helping to shape ISS strategy, vision and culture, provide leadership across the design function and ensure the design pillar has the right people, in the right place, with the right skills at the right time.

“The post holder will be responsible for the effective delivery of all design pillar services to defined service levels in compliance with MOD policy and legislative requirements, while enabling transformation to a new target operating model and embedding a continuous improvement culture,” says the advert.

The service design director will also be responsible for the architectural framework across the defence enterprise, set appropriate ICT policies for MOD and maintain IT strategies.

Two roles largely similar

The director of service development is largely similar to the design role, with a number of the same end goals and responsibilities.

They will both work with key stakeholders as well as other MOD employees on lower levels such as the customer relationship manager.