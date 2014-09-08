Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 3: Specs Comparison

The only way that you couldn't have heard of Samsung's unveiling of the Galaxy Note 4 at IFA last week is if you've been living in a cave somewhere. As that's probably not the case, especially for our sophisticated readers at ITProPortal, you're also probably aware of its main features. But how does it compare to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 3? Read on to find out.

Display

We start on an even playing field as both phones have the same Super AMOLED touchscreen, 5.7in display that can be used with a Stylus pen for when your finger needs a rest. However, as is to be expected in a newer model, the Note 4 pulls ahead in terms of both pixel resolution and density, boasting 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and 515PPI compared to the Note 3's 1920 x 1080 pixels and 386PPI.

Storage & memory

We're back to all square in the storage and memory department, keeping this a fairly even battle so far. Both the Note 3 and the Note 4 posses 3GB of RAM, microSD capabilities and come in 16, 32, and 64GB variants. That's just about everything covered here, so on to the cameras we go.

Camera

This is where the Note 4 starts to pull away from the Note 3. Both the front and rear cameras are superior on the Note 4, consisting of a 16-megapixel primary, rear facing camera and a 3.7-megapixel front camera to cover all your selfie needs.

In contrast, the Note 3 has a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. In terms of video, both devices are equal again, capable of playing 1080p video at 60fps and 2160p video at 30fps.

Size & weight

There's not a huge amount of difference between the Note 4 and the Note 3 in terms of dimensions. The Note 4 measures in at 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5mm and the Note 3 at 151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3mm, meaning the Note 4 is slightly taller and thicker and also a touch narrower. As these are only very small alterations, the size change is unlikely to be something you'd notice when you use the two phones, but something you are able to notice is the weight difference.

There is an 8g difference in weight between the two phones, with the Note 3 weighing in at 168g compared to the bulkier Note 4, which weighs 176g.

Processor

Processing power may not be the most glamorous feature of a phone to most people, but it can make a significant and sometimes noticeable difference in performance. As seems to be the theme in this spec comparison, there isn't a huge difference between the two models, just some slight upgrades all around. The Note 3 features a quad-core, snapdragon 800 processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz.

The Note 4 just out-does this with a quad-core 805 processor, clocked at a slightly higher 2.5GHz. The same is also true for the batteries. The Note 4 has a 3,220mAH battery, only a small improvement on the Note 3's 3,220mAH version.

Verdict

So, when it game to upgrading the Note 3, it seems to be a case of Samsung giving all the main components a bit of a boost, which is probably exactly what you'd want from an upgraded model.

The screen resolution is sharper, both cameras are markedly improved and the processor is slightly more powerful, all of which has resulted in Samsung having another high-end product on their hands.

No complaints there then.