Today's tech: The biggest talking points of IFA 2014, major new iPad rumours, and iPhone 6 news

What we learned at IFA 2014

All of the biggest announcements of IFA 2014 have been made, Aatif and Paul are back in Blighty, and it's been fascinating to hear them talk about all the amazing (and not-so-amazing) revelations from Internationale Funkaustellung. You can now find out about all the exciting news and events from the conference in their breakdown of highlights, low-lights and overall impressions of Europe's biggest tech show.

Apple starts a new kind of gold rush

Apple's gold iPad Air 2 coming soon?

With Apple's big conference set to take place tomorrow, the rumour mill has been bursting at the seams with red herrings, juicy kippers and other fish-based metaphors. One rumour that doesn't smell so fishy is that Apple is gearing up to launch a gold version of the iPad Air 2. The rumour comes from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a proven track record when it comes to uncovering the Cupertino-based firm's secrets.

Fabulous phablet fantastically functional

Apple's iPhone 6 phablet UI could boast dual-pane mode

Apple appears to have finally cottoned on to the phablet craze that's sweeping the globe, and with the success of the iPad mini, appears to be trying to use those lessons learned in its upcoming iPhone 6. The 5.5in iPhone 6 - or iPhone Air - will allegedly run an iPad-like UI that utilises the iPad's dual-pane format. The technology is known as "adaptive UI" and was discussed at Apple's WWDC (worldwide developer conference) earlier this year.

