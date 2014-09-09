Global smart wearables revenue to hit $53bn by 2019

Juniper Research has released another report concerning the wearables market, and the headline figure is that retail revenue from smart wearables will treble by 2016.

Looking further out, global revenue is predicted to hit no less than $53.2 billion (£33 billion) by 2019, driven primarily by the sales of premium smartwatches and smart glasses.

We're not surprised about the mention of watches here – Apple is about to push into this category, doubtless with a very fashionable and design-led offering, and the likes of Swatch are set to get on board next year. Not to even mention the premium Android Wear offerings like the Moto 360, LG G Watch R, and so forth.

Smart glasses, however, are wearables which we can't see taking off quite so readily – and indeed other research has pointed this way. That said, 2019 is still five years out.

Juniper's report noted that consumers are still confused about the valid use cases for smart wearables, and particularly companion devices that hook up to a smartphone and replicate many of its functions. Wearable makers need to focus on a device with its own inherent strengths, and Juniper also says they need to lose the "technology first" attitude and think in terms of benefits to the consumer.

Indeed, growth won't be driven by consumers initially, but rather enterprise and healthcare sectors which will see the development of advanced features, before they're adapted for mainstream usage.

Top of the tree right now we have fitness wearables – which are expected to be the biggest selling tech gifts this Christmas. However, come 2017, Juniper expects smartwatches to become the most purchased wearable devices.