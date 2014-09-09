UPDATE: 10/09/2014 When are the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus going on sale, and where can you buy them?

We now have some essential information concerning the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus about where to buy it, how much it'll cost and when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be released.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will come in a variety of storage options. The iPhone 6 will be available in 16GB, 64GB, and 128GB costing £539, £619, and £699 for the sim-free version. The iPhone 6 Plus will come in 16GB, 64GB , and 128GB and cost £619, £699, and £789, again for the sim-free version. The two devices will be available in gold, silver and gray.

You'll also be able to purchase official Apple-designed leather cases through the Apple store.

O2, Vodafone, EE, Hutch, GiffGaff, Virgin, TalkMobile and Tesco Mobile have all confirmed that both the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus will be available on their networks.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be released in just 10 days (Friday, September 19), and available to pre-order Friday, September 12.