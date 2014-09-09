How to watch the Apple iPhone 6 launch livestream on a Windows PC

Here's how to watch the Apple Event, and iPhone 6 launch on your Windows PC

Download and install VLC Player Open VLC Player Click "Media" in the top left side Go to "Open Network Stream" Paste the Apple Live Event stream (http://p.events-delivery.apple.com.edgesuite.net/14pijnadfpvkjnfvpijhabdfvpijbadfv09/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8) into the box that reads "Please enter a network URL" You'll see an "Unable to open the MRU file..." error due to the event not starting yet (if you're tuning in pre 18:00 BST)

Ok, you can thank us later, now go get watching!