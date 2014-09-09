How to watch the Apple iPhone 6 launch livestream on a Windows PC

Here's how to watch the Apple Event, and iPhone 6 launch on your Windows PC
- Download and install VLC Player
- Open VLC Player
- Click "Media" in the top left side
- Go to "Open Network Stream"
- Paste the Apple Live Event stream (http://p.events-delivery.apple.com.edgesuite.net/14pijnadfpvkjnfvpijhabdfvpijbadfv09/m3u8/atv_mvp.m3u8) into the box that reads "Please enter a network URL"
- You'll see an "Unable to open the MRU file..." error due to the event not starting yet (if you're tuning in pre 18:00 BST)
Be sure to follow our live commentary and analysis of the iPhone 6 launch event as the action unfolds here. The whole team will be liveblogging their reactions, tips and insights.
