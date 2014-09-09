IBM unveils new M5 servers offering security, efficiency and reliability

IBM has announced the introduction of a new portfolio of x86 servers which it claims bring big benefits on multiple fronts, most notably in terms of efficiency, reliability, and security.

The new M5 servers are designed to tackle a range of enterprise duties, including cloud computing and big data crunching, and consist of a number of models which are highly customisable.

So what are the new models? There's the System x3650 M5 (versatile 2U two-socket rack server), System x3550 M5 (1U two-socket rack server), and the System x3500 M5 (all-in-one 5U two-socket tower or rack server for business critical needs).

There's also the Flex System x240 M5 (optimised for performance and mainstream virtualisation) and NeXtScale nx360 M5 (a half-wide 1U compute server). Finally, the NeXtScale System with Water Cool Technology (pictured) is a direct water-cooled server for the maximum in energy efficiency (IBM claims it's 40 per cent more energy efficient than a comparable air-cooled system in a data centre).

The new servers come with Intel's Xeon E5-2600 v3 processors, and up to 1.5TB of TruDDR4 memory, again for energy saving needs.

Security enhancements include Trusted Platform Assurance, a set of System x security features designed to defeat low-level malware attacks, and hardware support for the latest incarnation of Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0).

Adalio Sanchez, general manager for IBM x86 and PureSystems Solutions, commented: "Clients need to support more demanding workloads with limited budgets while dealing with increasingly sophisticated attacks on their infrastructure. Our new M5 servers are designed with the long-standing heritage of IBM innovation to support these enterprise applications with the high security, efficiency and reliability they require."

The new M5 range will begin shipping before the end of the year with one exception – the x3500 server, which won't be unleashed until Q1 2015.