iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus vs HTC One (M8): Smartphone specs compared

The Apple iPhone 6 has finally skyrocketed into the spotlight after a long year of hiding in the shadows. The flagship smartphone was unveiled at the packed out Flint Centre for Performing Arts in Apple's home town of Cupertino, California - and the world went wild.

Still, regardless of whether you love, loathe or are simply laconic about it, one thing's for sure: The Apple iPhone 6 faces some stiff competition.

Since the iPhone 5s and 5c were launched last year the smartphone market has boomed to unprecedented levels. High-end rivals like the LG G3, Sony Xperia Z3 and the Motorola Moto X have muscled onto the market with competitive prices and beefed up specs. In other words, the iPhone 6 is swimming with sharks.

So without any ado to further, how does the iPhone 6 compare to the cool, metallic polish of the HTC One M8. Let's test their mettle (sorry) and break down the specs to see which one you should buy.

Stay up to date with all things Apple and iPhone 6 related, with our tailored email alerts

Size and weight

Size wise, the iPhone 6 offers two choices: an ergonomic 4.7in model and a phablet size 5.5in phablet. As such, it comes in two different chassis sizes, too. The smaller version comes in at 137.5 x 67 x 6.9mm, a fair bit bigger than its predecessor, the iPhone 5S, at 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm. If you go for the clunkier 6 Plus, though, you'll be getting a phone that's 7.1mm thick. That being said, Apple hasn't included the slightly protruding camera lens in their thickness measurement, something that Samsung took a lot of flak for in the past.

The HTC One M8 meanwhile measures 5in, with a chassis of 146.4 x 70.6 x 9.4mm (w x d x h.) When compared to the smaller model, it's clear that the HTC One M8 is a lot bigger - but it is deliberately so. HTC's flagship is designed as a phablet, and that label means the smartphone must boast a phablet sizing. Besides, having had our hands on one ourselves, we can definitely say it won't stretch the palm to breaking point.

In fact, we've become so use to hulking phablet powerhouses like the Xperia Z3 and the LG G3 that 4.7in just seems that bit too small. So like Goldilocks - compared to the 5in HTC One - the iPhone 6 is always either too big or too small, and never just right.

Display

Since the LG G3 launched with its eye-poppingly high quality screen, a smartphone's display has fast become the prime indicator of the handset's quality.

The HTC One M8's 5in Super LCD3 screen pleased critics at its unveiling with a head-nodding count resolution of 1.920 x 1080 pixels. Throw on top a pixels per inch count of 441 ppi, and the HTC One M8 boasts a crisp, clear and sharp display protected by super-strong Gorilla Glass 3. That particular resolution is a real sweet spot at the moment in the smartphone world, with other flagships like Sony's Xperia Z3 also favouring a 1,920 x 1080 pixel count.

That's why it's so strange that the iPhone 6 only has a 1,344 x 750 pixel resolution. Its IPS LCD screen is sharp of course, but the individual pixels might not be as crisp as other flagships on the market. It does have a slightly lower ppi count of 326 too, but to be honest once you get past 300ppi the human eye can't tell much difference anyway.

Overall though, the HTC One M8 wins out on this round. Of course, if you want to trump for the iPhone 6 Plus, you get the full 1,920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) screen at 401ppi - which changes matters completely.

Camera

At its launch, the HTC One M8 surprised the world with its main camera. HTC has been championing ultrapixels for a while now, and the 4-ultrapixel snapper can record in 1,080p with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera also thrown in for selfies.

The true wow-factor though is the fact a second camera has been placed just above the original one on the back. This means you can do fancy things like switch focus between near and far objects after you've taken a photo using a feature called Ufocus, or there's Foregrouder which allows you to apply filters to near or far objects while leaving others unchanged. It's a bit of a gimmick, but a very fun gimmick nonetheless.

Over in the Apple camp. the iPhone 6 boasts a paltry 8-megapixel camera that can also record video in 1,080p. A 1.2-megapixel front-facing snapper completes the show, and overall it's not bad. However, purely due to the dual-camera function on the HTC One M8 (we do love a good gimmick), and Apple's low level of megapixels on the iPhone 6, we have to say HTC wins out on this round.

Storage, memory and processor

With the HTC One M8 being a flagship handset, unsurprisingly enough it has flagship specifications. The quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 used here runs at 2.3GHz and there is 2GB of RAM on board. Internal memory is 16GB but there's only 10.1GB of this free for you once you include all the pre-loaded bloatware. However, all this is expandable with a microSD slot.

The iPhone 6, meanwhile, packs only 1GB of RAM, but has far more internal storage options of either 16, 32, 64 or a whopping 128GB. That means that although it doesn't have a microSD slot (Apple is notorious for never offering expandable storage), if you have the highest model you're not exactly going to need it.

Running the iPhone 6 is an Apple A8 dual-core processor that clocks in at 1.4GHz. That's only slightly less powerful than the HTC One M8's.

Overall then, the two smartphones are pretty neck and neck, but the iPhone 6 may just edge ahead with the sheer range of on-board storage options available.

Verdict

The HTC One M8 is one of the most modern, accomplished smartphones we've seen in terms of design. With a fill metal body and elegantly curved edges, it more than matches the iPhone 6. That's a big thing to consider, especially since that Apple has dominated consumer ideals of elegance for years.

Overall, the smartphone's are pretty evenly matched. At the end of the day, it will come down to what you want in a phone. If you are an iOS fan who wants a smaller, lightweight and more ergonomic handset (in the 4.7in option) then the iPhone 6 may be for you.

If you are a phablet fanatic who loves taking pictures and raves about Android, the HTC One M8 will likely be your bag. With its powerful dual camera and unusual design, the HTC One M8 has definitely been one of our favourite flagships of 2014. That's why it won an ITProPortal Best Buy award.

Check out some of our other spec comparisons:

iPhone 6 vs LG G3: Full specs comparison

iPhone 6 vs Sony Xperia Z3: Specs Comparison

iPhone 6 vs HTC One (M8) specs: Which should I buy?

Specifications

iPhone 6 HTC One M8 Display Screen size 4.7in 5in Resolution 1,344 x 750 pixels / 1,920 x 1080 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 326 ppi / 401 ppi 441ppi Type IPS LCD Super LCD3 Processor and battery Family Apple A8 Snapdragon 801 CPU Krait 400 Cores Dual-core Quad-core Clock speed 1.4 GHz 2.3 GHz GPU Adreno 330 Battery 1,810 mAh 2,600 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 20h talktime Storage and memory RAM 1GB RAM 2GB RAM Internal storage 16/32/64/128GB 16GB/32GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixel 4-ultrapixel Video 1,080p (Full HD) 1,080p (Full HD) Front 1.2-megapixel 5-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No Yes Dimensions Size 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm / 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm 146.4 x 70.6 x 9.4 mm Weight 113g 160g Operating System iOS 8 Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) iPhone 6: 16GB: £539 / 64GB: £619/ 128GB: £699 iPhone 6 Plus: £619: $299 / 64GB: £699/ 128GB: £789 £549.99

Availability 19 September 2014 Now

.