iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus vs Huawei Ascend P7: Smartphone specs compared

Apple has released its flagship iPhone 6 at a packed-out event in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, amid a frenzy of excited rumour and speculation.

This time last year, it released the iPhone 5S and 5C, two phones that went relatively unchallenged as the king and queen of the smartphone market. This year, things could hardly be more different. With high-end contenders like the LG G3, HTC One M8 and Samsung's latest offering, the Samsung S5, the iPhone 6 is definitely swimming with sharks.

So how does the iPhone 6 compare to the Huawei Ascend P7, and which smartphone should you buy? Let's compare all the specs and take a look.

Display

I'm afraid we're going to start off with a disappointment for all you Apple fans as the P7 trumps the iPhone 6 in virtually every department regarding the display. Both phones have an LCD IPS screen which measures at 4.7in for the iPhone 6 and an even 5in for the Ascend P7. There's also now an iPhone 6 Plus, which has a hulking screen of 5.5in, throwing down the gauntlet to smartphone upstarts like LG and Sony.

The Huawei handset starts to pull away when we get to resolution and pixel density, boasting a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and a density of 441PPI compared to the iPhone's stats of 1,344 x 750 pixels and 326ppi. Of course, if you want to trump for the iPhone 6 Plus, you get the full 1,920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) and 401ppi screen - which changes matters completely.

Storage & memory

The Ascend P7 just about edges storage and memory round as well, with 2GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 6's 1GB and having the advantage of sporting a microSD slot whereas the iPhone does not. However, Apple comes back strongly on the internal storage front as the iPhone 6 is available in 16, 32, 64 and 128GB, in comparison to Ascend only offering a 16GB version of the P7.

Camera

Apple shocked commentators by releasing their iPhone 6 with only an 8-megapixel camera, while reassuring their users that this won't mean a drop in picture quality compared to other higher spec phones on the market. Huawei's Ascend P7 starts off strongly in the camera department with 13-megapixel rear camera with full HD video capabilities, shaming Apple's paltry 8-megapixels.

However, in a world where the selfie reigns supreme, the P7 definitely wins the battle by trouncing the iPhone's 1.2-megapixel front camera with a 8-megapixel version of its own. Everyone say cheese!

Size & weight

I always think of this section as the one where personal preference plays the largest role, although in this case, there is only a relatively small difference between the iPhone and the P7 in terms of dimensions. The iPhone 6 measures in at 137.5 x 67 x 6.9mm, whereas the Ascend P7 comes in at a slightly larger 139.8 x 68.8 x 6.5mm. There is a noticeable difference in the weight though. The P7 weighs 11g more than the iPhone 6, weighing 124g compared to 113g for the iPhone. If you go for the clunkier 6 Plus, though, you'll be getting a phone that's 7.1mm thick.

That being said, Apple hasn't included the slightly protruding camera lens in their thickness measurement, something that Samsung took a lot of flak for in the past.

Processor

There's not much to split the two phones when it comes to processing power. The P7 makes use of a Quad-core Hisilicon Kirin 910T processor with a clock speed of 1.8GHz, which is slightly out-done by the iPhone's dual-core Apple A8 processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz. However, if battery power is what you're after, look no further than the Ascend. The P7's 2,500mAH battery easily trumps Apple's 1,810mAH offering, although its larger screen may make this a more even battle than it first appears.

Additional Features

Despite rumours that Apple would cut out ahead of the pack in terms of smartphone screen innovation, using layers of sapphire interspersed with glass in order to make the screen harder and more scratch-resistant, that didn't seem to happen. So maybe we haven't seen then end of the famously shatter-prone iPhone screens with the iPhone 6.

Apple has also included the latest version of the TouchID fingerprint scanner it debuted on the iPhone 5S, which allows for greater security.

Verdict

There's not a huge amount to separate these two phones, although the improved display, more powerful battery and slightly higher RAM means the Ascend P7 just about sneaks it.

There are some aspects that go in favour of the iPhone, such as a slightly greater processing speed and more selection in terms of internal storage but, when it comes to making a final decision, it might be the aesthetics that swings the vote.

iPhone 6 Huawei Ascend P7 Display Screen size 4.7in / 5.5in 5in Resolution 1,344 x 750 pixels / 1,920 x 1080 pixels 1,920 x 1,080 pixels Pixel density 326 ppi / 401 ppi 441ppi Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8 Hisilicon Kirin 910T CPU Cortex-A9 Cores Dual-core Quad-core Clock speed 1.4 GHz 1.8GHz GPU Mali-450MP4 Battery 1,810 mAh 2,500mAh Claimed 3G talk time 14h talktime Storage and memory RAM 1GB RAM 2GB RAM Internal storage 16/32/64/128GB 16GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixel 13-megapixel Video 1,080p (Full HD) 1,080p (Full HD) Front 1.2-megapixel 8-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No No Dimensions Size 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm / 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm 139.8 x 68.8 x 6.5mm Weight 129g / 172g 124g Operating System iOS 8 Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) iPhone 6: 16GB: £539 / 64GB: £619/ 128GB: £699 iPhone 6 Plus: £619: $299 / 64GB: £699/ 128GB: £789 £329.99