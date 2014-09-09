iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus vs iPhone 5C specs: Smartphone specs compared

The Apple iPhone 6 smartphone is getting us all very excited here, but is it worth upgrading? Will it be better than Android models out there, like the Sony Xperia Z3 and the Samsung Galaxy S5? We'll answer all in due course on ITProPortal. For now though, let's see how it stands up against the Apple iPhone 5C.

Display

For the Apple iPhone line, which has never had a display over 4in, the jump up to 4.7in for the iPhone 6 is significant. That's quite a bit more screen to play with. And, with a resolution of 1,344 x 750 pixels, the new model trumps the 5C's 1,136 x 640. There's also now an iPhone 6 Plus, which has a hulking screen of 5.5in, throwing down the gauntlet to smartphone upstarts like LG and Sony.

The iPhone 6 pixel density is also not at all markedly better than the 5C's, coming in at 326 ppi and 324ppi respectively. Both have the IPS LCD display type.

Of course, if you want to trump for the iPhone 6 Plus, you get the full 1,920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) screen with 401ppi - which changes matters completely.

Storage & memory

Apple is keeping it simple with a mere 1GB RAM in the iPhone 6, which is no upgrade from the 5C. That's tiny compared to the 3GB boasted by some flagship Android models.

Like we'd expect, the internal storage offered by the iPhone 6 is much more impressive than that of the 5C. The top models boast 64 and 128GB options, but like the 5C, 16 and 32GB models are available.

Camera

Apple shocked commentators by releasing their iPhone 6 with only an 8-megapixel camera, while reassuring their users that this won't mean a drop in picture quality compared to other higher spec phones on the market. That's the same quality of camera as on the 5C, by the way.

More significant perhaps though is the 1.2-megapixel selfie camera, which shoots in a pretty puny 1.2MP on the 5C. Both shoot in 1080p for video.

Size & weight

The plastic covering on the iPhone 5C, as opposed to the metal on the 5S, means it's rather chunky. Measuring in at 124.4 x 59.2 x 8.97mm. Comparatively, the iPhone 6 is a fair bit thinner with dimensions of 137.5 x 67 x 6.9mm. It's also lighter at 113g, compared to the 5C's 132g. If you go for the clunkier 6 Plus, though, you'll be getting a phone that's 7.1mm thick.

That being said, Apple hasn't included the slightly protruding camera lens in their thickness measurement, something that Samsung took a lot of flak for in the past.

Processor

The iPhone 6 is streaks ahead of the 5C in the processor stakes, which is only to be expected considering the 5C's mid-market spec. With a dual-core Apple A8 chip, a 1.4GHz clock speed and a 1,810 mAh battery to power it, the iPhone 6 should prove to be a smooth running piece of kit.

The 5C in comparison runs on a dual-core A6, with a 1.3GHz clock speed.

Additional Features

The iPhone 6 includes near field communication (NFC) capability for contactless payments, multiplayer gaming and health monitoring.

Verdict

These two smartphones do aim at different market points, which should be considered when pitting them against each other. However, for those that own a 5C and fancy moving up to a premium model, the iPhone 6 should provide a similar user experience with more speed, functionality and features, and of course a larger screen.

iPhone 6 iPhone 5C Display Screen size 4.7in / 5.5in 4in Resolution 1,344 x 750 pixels / 1,920 x 1080 pixels 1,136 x 640 pixels Pixel density 326 ppi / 401 ppi 324ppi Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8 Apple A6 CPU Swift (ARMv7s) Cores Dual-core Dual-core Clock speed 1.4 GHz 1.3 GHz GPU PowerVR SGX 543MP3 Battery 1,810 mAh 1,440 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 10h talktime Storage and memory RAM 1GB RAM 1GB RAM Internal storage 16/32/64/128GB 16/32GB microSD No No Camera Rear 8-megapixel 8-megapixel Video 1,080p (Full HD) 1,080p Front 1.2-megapixel 1.2-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes No Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No No Dimensions Size 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm / 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm 124.4 x 59.2 x 8.97mm Weight 129g / 172g 132g Operating System iOS 8 iOS 7 Price (SIM-free) iPhone 6: 16GB: £539 / 64GB: £619/ 128GB: £699 iPhone 6 Plus: £619: $299 / 64GB: £699/ 128GB: £789 £469 (16GB) / £549 (32GB)