iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus vs LG G3: Smartphone specs compared

Well, it's happened. Finally we know the specs of the new Apple iPhone 6. This year the hype surrounding Apple's launch event felt greater than ever. This year has also been an incredible one for smartphones, with the release of the feature-rich Xperia Z3, the powerful Galaxy S5 and the solid HTC One M8. Despite the undoubted love that Apple and iPhone users have for their devices, there are now far more choices for the consumer.

So without further-ado lets see how the iPhone 6 compares against LG's G3.

Display

This first category was always going to be a tough for any phone going against the LG G3. LG's flagship has a truly beautiful screen, the resolution of which clocks in at a staggering 2,560 x 1,440 pixels. Squeezing that many pixels down into a 5.5in screen creates a rich and deep visual experience with a (frankly unnecessary) 534ppi screen.

The iPhone 6 features a surprisingly low resolution screen, lagging behind most other smartphones on the market at 1,344 x 750 pixels. So Apple has stuck with its 16:9 aspect ratio and with 326ppi with the iPhone 6, meaning your images and videos should look pretty darn good.

Obviously the LG G3's far superior stats win this round. Of course, if you want to trump for the iPhone 6 Plus, you get the full 1,920 x 1080 pixels (Full HD) screen at 401ppi - which changes matters completely.

Storage & memory

As is par for the course, the iPhone 6 will not feature a microSD slot, which limits the device's on-board storage capabilities. However Apple have mitigated the lack of microSD with both a cloud storage option and through offering higher capacity on-board storage options. Apple offers cloud storage with the free iCloud solution which gives users 5GB of cloud storage and the Photo Stream for your snaps. The iPhone 6 also offers 16/64/128GB versions of the iPhone 6 to suit your storage needs.

The LG G3 is a little more conservative with its storage options, offering a basic 16GB or 32GB version. Thankfully the G3 also has a microSD slot that'll support cards up to 128GB, should you want to expand your device's storage.

Personally I prefer the G3 storage option due to its flexibility and freedom to choose how much storage you need. Should a microSD card get full, simply upgrade to a larger card or slot in a different card. Apple's "simplicity" philosophy actually complicates the storage issue, forcing users to either buy a new device with more storage or grin and bare having sub-optimal space.

Camera

The iPhone 6 fails to bump up the 8-megapixel camera of the 5S, sticking to the tried and trusted 8-megapixels for the iPhone 6. The iPhone 6's secondary camera will get absolutely no upgrade from the 5S, too, with exactly the same resolution of 1.2-megapixels.

With the 8-megapixel camera on the iPhone 6, beside the 13-megapixel camera on the G3, we have to give this one to LG. The LG G3 not only takes great photos, but can also shoot 4K video, something that the iPhone can't do.

Size & weight

Having such a large and high resolution screen means that the LG G3 is thicker, heavier, and bigger than the iPhone 6. The G3 measures 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9 mm (h x w x d) whilst the iPhone 6 is a svelte 137.5 x 67 x 6.9mm, similarly the G3 weighs 36g more than the iPhone 6, which is about as much as a CD.

The iPhone 6 is ludicrously thin, and at 7mm its one of the thinnest on the market. However if you are a phablet fan, the iPhone 6 also comes in a 5.5in version which a bigger screen and UI optimised for a larger screen. If you go for the clunkier 6 Plus, though, you'll be getting a phone that's 7.1mm thick.

That being said, Apple hasn't included the slightly protruding camera lens in their thickness measurement, something that Samsung took a lot of flak for in the past.

Processor

The LG G3 features the Snapdragon 801 chip set with a 2.5 Ghz Quad-core Krait 400 CPU, but what does this translate to? A really speedy phone. The Snapdragon also has an Andreno 330 GPU that gives the G3 the ability to render "console-level" graphics on the mobile platform.

The iPhone 6 utilises Apple's new A8 chip set which will build on the 64-bit architecture introduced in the A7 chip. This means that the iPhone 6 will allegedly deliver "desktop-level" performance. However despite the A8's 64-bit architecture, the iPhone 6 will only feature 1GB of RAM which may not allow the iPhone to take full advantage of its chip set.

Additional Features

Whilst the LG G3 features native wireless charging, its feature set is pretty standard for a high-end phone. Camera? Check. NFC? Check. Music player? Check. Other than the gorgeous screen there's nothing really that interesting about the phone.

The iPhone 6, on the other hand, is feature rich! It feels like Apple has swallowed its pride and actually listened to its users. The battery has been given a significant bump, and it has new mobile payments platform using NFC.

Despite rumours that Apple would cut out ahead of the pack in terms of smartphone screen innovation, using layers of sapphire interspersed with glass in order to make the screen harder and more scratch-resistant, that didn't seem to happen. So maybe we haven't seen then end of the famously shatter-prone iPhone screens with the iPhone 6.

Verdict

Here's what happened; in 2012 Apple released the iPhone 5, and the world went mad. Everyone was running around thrusting iPhones into each other's faces and screaming "BUY ONE THIS INSTANT." Then other tech companies realised that the iPhone could be beaten, and that's what they did.

On paper the iPhone 6's specs are mediocre, there's nothing special about 1GB of RAM, nothing special about a 2GHz quad-core CPU, and there's nothing special about a 1,810 mAh battery. The only thing truly staggering about the iPhone 6 is how much Apple are charging for the right to own barely more than a high-to-mid-range phone.

iPhone 6 LG G3 Display Screen size 4.7in/ 5.5in 5.5in Resolution 1,344 x 750 pixels / 1,920 x 1080 pixels 2,560 x 1,440 pixels Pixel density 326 ppi / 401 ppi 534ppi Type IPS LCD True HD-IPS + LCD Processor and battery Family Apple A8 Snapdragon 801 CPU Cyclone Krait 400 Cores Dual-core Quad-core Clock speed 1.4 GHz 2.5 GHz GPU Adreno 330 Battery 1,810 mAh 3,000 mAh Claimed 3G talk time 21h talktime Storage and memory RAM 1GB RAM 2GB RAM/3GB RAM Internal storage 16/64/128GB 16GB/32GB microSD No Yes Camera Rear 8-megapixel 13-megapixel Video 1,080p (Full HD) 2,160p (4K) Front 1.2-megapixel 2.1-megapixel Wireless Standard 4G LTE 4G LTE Wi-Fi WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac NFC Yes Yes Bluetooth v4.0 v4.0 Integrated wireless charging No Yes Dimensions Size 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm / 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1mm 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 129g / 172g 149g Operating System iOS 8 Android 4.4 KitKat Price (SIM-free) iPhone 6: 16GB: £539 / 64GB: £619/ 128GB: £699 iPhone 6 Plus: £619: $299 / 64GB: £699/ 128GB: £789 £439.99