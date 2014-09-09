iPhone 6 will have shatterproof, water-resistant sapphire display

Apple's next-generation iPhones are going to be revealed in just a few short hours, but we've got time for a quick leak just before the unveiling begins (for old time's sake, eh?).

And this one is a biggie – it's a full tech spec list from a source in China which has been published by Cult of Mac.

If the specs are correct, they confirm that Apple is going to grace both its 4.7in and 5.5in phones with sapphire displays which are water-resistant, and also shatterproof. Yes, apparently the screen is going to be the real selling point here, not just in terms of its size, but the fact that it will survive being dropped (something that previous iPhones haven't been so hot on).

The display resolution is apparently going to be 1704 x 960 as previously rumoured, and the CPU will be a dual-core effort running at 2GHz (an Apple A8 chip, of course). Again, that's all in line with previous speculation, although the figure of 2GB of RAM isn't – previous leakage pointed to 1GB, which seemed a little frugal (though not impossible).

A 128GB memory option will also be available, again another previous rumour, and a 1,810 mAh battery will be on board the 4.7in model – another piece of gossip which has emerged previously, and left folks asking questions about longevity away from the charger.

The phablet, meanwhile, is rumoured to have a chunky 2,915 mAh power pack on board, which should ensure it has no worries on the battery front.

NFC is confirmed as present, with Apple expected to launch some kind of digital wallet system with this iteration of the iPhone.

So there you have it – there's nothing left to reveal. Aside from whether this Chinese source has made it all up, of course.

At just gone 18:00 GMT we'll find out whether or not Tim Cook bounds on to the stage, chucks the iPhone 6 on the floor, and then begins playing football with it (just to prove it's shatterproof).

You can watch live video of the launch if you have an Apple device, or join us for live commentary and analysis of Cook's volleying skills (possibly) here.