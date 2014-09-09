Sony unveil SmartBand Talk and Smartwatch 3 at IFA 2014

Ahead of Apple's expected launch of the iWatch this afternoon, Sony has followed up its unveiling of the Xperia Z3 by showing-off two new wearable devices at this year's IFA show in Berlin: the SmartBand Talk and the SmartWatch 3.

The SmartWatch 3 is the first time Sony has used Google's Android Wear operating system, and the device boasts a sleeker design which is definitely more visually appealing than its predecessor, the SmartWatch 2.

It also contains an impressive list of features, with an accelerometer, compass, GPS sensors, a built-in microphone, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and a 1.6in 320 x 320 TFT LCD Transflective display for use in bright sunlight.

Add to this the 4GB of local memory for playlist syncing and Bluetooth connectivity and you've got yourself a product with plenty of substance as well as style.

As for the SmartBand Talk, this device integrates Sony's voice control technology, which enables the user to make short calls by connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth and also provides easy operability during a workout.

This upgraded version of Sony's original SmartBand model also features a curved e-ink screen, along with both an altimeter and an accelerometer to appeal to climbers as well as runners.

Both devices are, of course, water proof and work with Sony's athletic tracking app, LifeLog. Prices will start at around €229 (£180) for the SmartWatch 3 and €159 (£125) for the SmartBand Talk.