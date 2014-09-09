Tesco cancels Hudl smartphone to concentrate on tablets

Remember the Hudl smartphone that Tesco was planning to bring out? What do you mean, no? Well, the supermarket was planning an Android phone follow-up to the successful Hudl tablet, but now it seems those plans have been dumped.

Rumours of the Hudl phone popped up in May, following some sterling sales numbers for the budget Hudl tablet (a device which impressed our tablet reviewer). However, the planned smartphone wasn't a low-cost model, but rather it was said to be aiming for a tech spec to rival the likes of the Galaxy S5.

And that's perhaps part of the reason why Tesco had now decided to cancel the handset – that end of the market really is competitive.

According to the Drum, ‎Group Multichannel Director at Tesco Robin Terrell said: "The technology sector is fast changing and constantly evolving and since then, the mobile market has become even more competitive. So in early July, I took the decision that we would put the phone on hold and concentrate on the Hudl 2 tablet."

So it's full steam ahead with the tablet follow-up – which certainly isn't surprising – but it seems that Tesco isn't tempted to switch tack to try a budget phone, rather than a high-end Android affair.

The Hudl 2 tablet should be out soon, and we will of course have a review for you as soon as it emerges.