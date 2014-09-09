How to watch the Apple iPhone 6 and iWatch launch event livestream LIVE online on your Mac or Windows PC

After an entire year of rumour and speculation, the Apple iPhone 6 and (whisper it) the iWatch will launch today.

But what time? Well Apple will unveil its new flagship smartphone, the iPhone 6, today on Tuesday 9 September in its home town of Cupertino California. Everything will kick off at 10am California time, which equates to 6pm over here in the UK.

Interestingly, today will mark the first time in a very long time that Apple has thrown a launch bash at the Flint Centre for the Performing Arts (the same venue where it launched the original Mac Computer and the iPhone 5.) Usually the Californian clever-clogs prefer to unveil their devices at their headquarters' bespoke "Town Hall" venue, or San Francisco's Yerba Buena Centre.

We'd bet money that Apple wants has moved launch operations to the Flint Centre purely for the venue's seating capacity. Able to pack in over 2,405 audience members, it looks like Apple wants a bit more of an audience for the unveiling of the iPhone 6.

So how do you watch the big event online? Well, bad new first: we've scoured the web and can't find any way for PC users to livestream the event.

Perched on top of its high-horse of exclusivity, of course Apple would not deign to allow any PC peasants to get a look in at the iPhone 6 as it launches. Instead, the event will be available to watch through an iTunes app on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch; Apple TV devices; and finally you can watch it all via Apple.com if you have a Mac running Snow Leopard and Safari 5.1.10 or higher.

For PC users that are unable to tune in live, or for Apple fans wanting the lion's share of analysis, specs, photos and commentary right from thick of the action, be sure to tune in to our Apple iPhone 6 launch liveblog.

We'll be covering the whole event as it unfolds over in California, so be sure to tune in, and hit us up on Twitter @ITProPortal with your reactions – you could be featured in our liveblog!