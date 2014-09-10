Apple iPhone 5s and 5c prices slashed by £100

Apple has started slashing the price of its iPhone 5s and 5c handsets by £100 following the unveiling of its newest two handsets a little more than 24 hours ago.

The Cupertino-based firm cut the price of all different incarnations regardless of the colour or memory size that’s involved thus meaning that bargain hunters can get the iPhone 5c with 8GB memory for as little as £319 SIM-free.

Apple’s cheaper iPhone 5c handset can still be bought at the cheapest price of £319 in a range of colours including white, red, yellow, blue and green. At the higher end of the spectrum is the iPhone 5s that comes in silver, gold and space grey and costs £459 for the 16GB version and £499 for the model with 32GB of onboard storage.

Bargain hunters wanting to also buy the Apple Watch when it comes out next year will be encouraged that both of the older devices have functionality with the wearable device and are quite the bargain at the newly reduced prices.

Apple unveiled its new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus handsets just yesterday and confirmed the long-held rumour that it would be the largest handset yet complete with a screen that puts it in phablet territory.

The larger of the two devices has a 5.5in display with a full HD resolution [1,920 x 1,080] whereas the smaller iPhone 6 has a 4.7in screen with a 1,344 x 740 pixel screen. Under the hood there is an Apple A8 quad core processor clocked at 2GHz, 1GB of RAM, up to 128GB of onboard storage plus a 1,810mAh battery backing it all up.

Camera-wise it has an 8-megapixel snapper on the back, 1.2-megapixel one on the front and what the two phones gain in height they lose in thickness and prices range from $199 [£122] all the way up to $499 [£307] depending on the configuration.