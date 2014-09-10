Apple iPhone 6 handsets lack mass market appeal in India

Apple’s new iPhone 6 smartphones won’t be cornering any of India’s coveted mass market with analysts keen to stress that the two handsets are the preserve of premium customers only.

Related: Google’s Android One rollout in India sets off alarm bells at Samsung

A report from IBTimes explained that analysts think the large screen should help it to challenge the likes of Samsung in the phablet stakes and unfortunately won’t give it a particular high number of sales in the emerging market’s largest sector.

“The introduction would at least make Apple's product more appealing to those looking for a larger phone," stated Jessica Kwee, an analyst at Canalys. "Given that the target market is the premium segment, it would put pressure on other premium players.”

Another analyst, Nesa Dharia from Ovum, stated that the “larger screen size is a calculated move as demand for smartphones with larger screens is growing, especially in Asia”.

Apple has been enjoying modest success in India after it decided to sign nationwide distribution deals with two companies that include a range of different payment options to acquire smartphones including monthly instalments and trade-ins.

It still has a battle on its hands against the local companies such as Micromax that are taking the market by storm through sales of bargain basement handsets running on the Google Android OS and offering impressive features as part of the package.

Related: Samsung slips back in China and India in the face of local opposition

Grabbing any part of India’s market would be an advantage for Apple due to heady estimates made by Counterpart Research that reported annual shipment revenues will reach $20 billion [£12 billion] by 2017 – an increase of nearly 50 per cent compared to the $14 billion [£8.5 billion] this year.