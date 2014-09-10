Apple iPhone 6 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 4 spark SMB phablet frenzy

Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus is already showing signs of going down a storm in the small business world with over a fifth of employees expressing a preference for a screen larger than 5.5in for work purposes.

A survey of small and medium businesses [SMEs] carried out by EE showed that 21 per cent of small business employees are planning to acquire a device with a screen of 5.5in or larger for work purposes alone.

Further to this, 10 per cent of employees at small businesses think they could complete all daily tasks using just a phablet or larger and this in itself would reduce dependency on laptops and fixed desktop computers.

“In response to increased demand from our small business customers, we continue to build on our range of larger smartphones and are expecting to see a huge uptick in the adoption into 2015,” stated Mike Tomlinson, director of small business at EE, when broaching the release of new devices from both Apple and Samsung.

The demand has pushed EE to launch a new Business Apps category that is made up of apps that can boost productivity for small businesses and Tomlinson predicts that business specific apps will be in high demand thanks to the new releases.

“The ability to not only view, but create and edit documents but also conduct specific business tasks like finances, expenses, payroll and CRM while on the move is easier with a bigger screen, so it is inevitable the two will go hand-in-hand for businesses looking to drive workplace efficiencies,” Tomlinson added.

Apple debuted the new iPhone 6 Plus at a launch event yesterday and bringing this together with its IBM enterprise partnership give it a good chance at capturing a significant share of the phablet-hungry SMB sector.