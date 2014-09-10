Daily tech deals: Dell laser printer for £89.99

ebuyer has the Dell C1760NW Wireless Colour Laser Printer for a low £89.99 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £130.

If you're old printer has packed up and you're in the market for a new one, this could be the perfect replacement.

Dell's printer boasts a compact design that helps save space in small to midsize businesses and home-office environments.

It also prints up to 15 ppm in black (A4) and up to 12 ppm in colour (A4)3 with a 150-sheet input tray, 10-sheet bypass tray and a 100-sheet output bin.

Get the deal here.

