Dell and Intel launch 'world's thinnest' tablet

Intel and Dell have today announced plans for the "world's thinnest" tablet, due to launch in the run up to Christmas.

The Dell Venue 8 7000 will run a version of Google's Android operating system and will be just 6mm thick.

The tablet, which also boasts an 8in display, was revealed at the annual Intel Developer Forum. The Venue 8 7000 will also incorporate new photo hardware and software called Intel RealSense. Intel claims that the product will introduce new capabilities for using the tablet that change how consumers engage with their photos.

"Intel RealSense snapshot is an enhanced photography solution that creates a high-definition depth map to enable measurement, refocus and selective filters with a touch of a finger," the company said.

Pricing and other details regarding the Dell Venue 8 7000 have not yet been revealed.

Tablet fans have been starved of major news in recent weeks, with no mention of a new iPad at Apple's launch event this week. The much-hyped conference instead focused on the release of larger iPhone models and the company's new Apple Watch.

In other Intel news, the firm announced that it has begun the Intel Reference Design for Android programme, which should allow tablet OEMs to release new models faster.

The company said, "Intel will help scale the deployment process of Android for tablet manufacturers by providing the software engineering work, streamlined access to Google Mobile Services, as well as support for updates and upgrades to future Android releases."