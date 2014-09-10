Office Delve coming to Microsoft Office 365 business customers

Microsoft Office 365 business customers will soon be able to access its Office Delve information and people discovery tool that uses machine learning to display the most pertinent information to individuals.

Formerly known as Oslo, the service tailors information depending on the person using the service and points them in the right direction to certain information and people.

Using machine learning, the service displays the information without you having to search for it and uses cards that are both easy to understand and present the information in an intuitive way.

Office Graph provides the power behind this machine learning and it already incorporates content from emails, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online and Yammer.

It is promising that over the coming months there are already plans to bring signals and content sources like email attachments, OneNote and Lync into the offering in order to attract yet more customers.

“Delve simply makes work more intuitive and easier to navigate. Instead of having to dig through email, search on Yammer, or explore SharePoint and OneDrive for Business to find the right stuff, you can simply use Delve to have the right information delivered to you,” explained Julia White, general manager of Office 365 Technical Product Management, in a blog post.

The service is currently in limited preview and will be rolled out to customers in a number of phases taking place over the coming months with administrators able to get hands on the new feature first by opting in.

It should then reach most eligible Office 365 customers by the start of 2015 when Office 365 Business Essentials, Business Premium, Small Business, Small Business Premium and Midsize Business customers will be part of the first release rollout.