Samsung trolls Apple's iPhone 6 Plus with Steve Jobs quote

Hello? Is that the burn ward? Bed for one, please.

Samsung just unleashed a tidal wave of trolling against Apple's latest smartphone release, goading its rival smartphone giant with a quote from its legendary founder Steve Jobs.

In 2010, the late, great Steve Job famously stated that "No one is ever going to buy a big phone" - and Samsung can barely contain its smuggery. The Philippines branch of Samsung Mobile was responsible for posting the image to social media.

The two smartphone titans have a colourful history of clashes and patent lawsuits around the world, and together have maintained one of the bitterest rivalries ever seen in the world of tech.

Apple released its flagship iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus at a packed-out event in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino on Tuesday, amid a frenzy of excited rumour and speculation. And, for the first time in Apple's history, they've released a "phablet" 5.5in smartphone, the iPhone 6 Plus. The iPhone 6 itself has also got a significant bump, adding an extra 0.7in to the iPhone 5S' miniature 4in screen.

There are a number of other features as well as the larger screens, though. Apple is also trying to jumpstart the near-field digital payment market that has been around for a while but just hasn't taken off the way people thought it might. Called Apple Pay, the new mobile wallet is basically a way to pay for stuff with a wave of your iPhone (or presumably your Apple Watch).

While we're at it, let's not forget this Apple ad released back when the iPhone 5 became the company's flagship: