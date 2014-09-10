The secrets of 3Doodler, the 3D printing mavericks who raised $2.3 million on Kickstarter

ITProPortal spoke to Daniel Cowen of 3Doodler, the amazing 3D printing pioneers who earned $2.3 billion on Kickstarter with a goal of only $30,000. Their quirky 3D printing pen allows users to "draw" anything like like - in thin air. Find out about their amazing story right here.

We ask Daniel:

Where did the idea for 3Doodler come from?

What was the secret of 3Doodler's success on Kickstarter?

What's the single innovation that allowed 3Doodler to be possible?

What does it mean to be part of the hacker community?

