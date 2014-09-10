Today’s tech: Internet 'slows down' for protest, Samsung trolls Apple, and Twitter responds to the Apple Live event

Slow and steady

Netflix, Twitter and others protest FCC's net neutrality laws

A fleet of online companies are taking part in an "internet slowdown" protest to raise awareness and support for net neutrality.

Numerous Internet-based companies are displaying loading messages and pin wheels to demonstrate what would happen if the "net" lost its "neutrality".

The FCC is currently considering changing regulations that would allow ISPs (internet service providers) to prioritise bandwidth to popular sites for users who pay more. A change in regulations could also see "packages" to websites similarly to how satellite or cable television operates.

I'm sure you mean bigger-er

Samsung trolls Apple's iPhone 6 Plus with Steve Jobs quote

Apple's new slogan "bigger than bigger" has drawn fire from Samsung which has dug up an old quote from former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, to mock the new iPhone 6 Plus.

The image originated from Samsung's Philipino branch and smugly mocks Apple's new strategy about selling a larger iPhone. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7in screen and the iPhone 6 Plus has a 5.5in, breaking Apple's tradition of using a 4in screen in iPhones. It's likely the success of larger phones and changing market trends have evolved Apple's marketing plan.

Breaking News: Everyone on Twitter is a comedian

iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus and Apple Watch: The reaction on Twitter

Apple's Live event yesterday was a mess of server crashes, language errors and hyperbole, and the Twitter reactions were superb.

The Twitter-sphere generated a lot of comedy with the hashtag #iphone6questions in which users humorously tweeted rhetorical questions such as; "Will it fill the void?" "will autocorrect stop me posting somethong I didn't Nintendo?" and "I SAID HAVE YOU IMPROVED THE MICROPHONE!"

We have more from the Twitter-verse in the full article.